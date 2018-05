Why Should Your Nominee Be Inducted Into the NJ Hall of Fame? *

Thank you for your submission! All recommendations will be added to the Master List for consideration by the NJHOF Selection Committee who determines the top 100 candidates brought to the NJHOF Academy of Voters. The Academy's vote determines the final 50 candidates who go to the public vote. Go to https://njhalloffame.org/about/selection-process/ for the detailed selection process.